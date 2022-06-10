The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric’s affair exposed and the truth about Finn

Sheila escapes on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that drama is abundant next week on the CBS soap.

Secrets and lies have been the name of the game in Los Angeles recently, and it looks like they are about to implode.

It will be a wild week, so buckle up, The Bold and the Beautiful fans!

Eric and Donna get caught

Even though Eric (John McCook) wanted to end things with Donna (Jennifer Gareis), it didn’t go as planned. After trying to let her down easily, the two ended up back in bed together, causing Eric’s heart rate and blood pressure to spike.

While that wouldn’t normally be an issue, Quinn (Rena Sofer) gets concerned. She has a ring on him monitoring his vitals, so she saw the spike. Her concern is so great that she turns to Bridget (Ashley Jones) to get her help on getting him checked out. How will the Forrester patriarch explain those spikes?

Meanwhile, as Eric and Donn spend more time together in the bungalow, someone spots them. Luckily, it’s Hope (Annika Noelle). Will Donna’s niece keep quiet about what she saw? Will she tell her mom, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)? It would be something the blonde could use to stick it to Quinn, her nemesis.

Something tells us this could get very messy for everyone involved.

Sheila escapes

After being confronted by Li (Naomi Matsuda), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) manages to escape. She isn’t known to be the most intelligent woman, so she will likely say her piece to the ones she deemed wronged her.

Could she be headed to tell Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) off and possibly hurt them? Is Li in danger?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is alive. Li has kept him alive since they were able to get a weak pulse. While he hasn’t regained consciousness, it’s likely to happen soon. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila finds Finn, which means she was seeking out Li.

What will happen when Sheila sees her son isn’t dead and she’s been sitting in jail for a murder she didn’t commit? We can only imagine how this confrontation will go down, especially after what Li said to Sheila while visiting her at the jail.

When Ridge and Taylor try to get a hold of Li to tell her Sheila’s escaped, they will be too late. Will they go looking for her and discover Finn is alive too?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.