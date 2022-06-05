The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Love is the name of the game

Quinn tells Carter she wants to be with Eric. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful has been teasing a big storyline coming with Eric (John McCook) and his affair with Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

He’s always been revered as a loyal, honest man, so when it was shown he was visiting the club to sleep with Donna instead of playing pickleball, there was shock among viewers.

However, it was made clear months ago that his feelings for Donna were still there when she was able to arouse him when his wife, Quinn (Rena Sofer), wasn’t.

Quinn rejects Carter’s love

Despite remembering the passionate time they spent together, Quinn isn’t willing to lose Eric over another affair with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). It’s clear she still has feelings for the Forrester COO, but her marriage is more important to her at this point in life.

Carter may end up back with Paris (Diamond White) to avoid getting in the way of Quinn and Eric, but little do either of them know, that his affair with Donna is happening underneath their noses.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Quinn is shown telling Eric how much she loves him and how loyal he is to her. She feels guilty for the conversation she had with Carter and wants to make sure her husband knows just how committed and happy she is to be with him.

Eric and Donna

All good things must come to an end, right? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Eric would make a shocking decision regarding his affair with Donna.

When the two spend more intimate time together, Eric has something on his mind. The guilt he feels about Quinn’s conversation about him being loyal is weighing on him. What is he doing with Donna while his wife is at home, oblivious to what’s happening at the club?

Eric tells Donna their affair has to end, and she appears to be crushed. These feelings for Eric are real for her, and she’s been very honest about it for a while. When the two shared an intimate walk down memory lane, and he became aroused by her, it was clear his feelings for her were there too.

Will his decision to end things actually come to fruition, or will he decide that Donna is the one that he wants to be with?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.