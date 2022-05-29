The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter declares his love

Quinn is cautious about Carter’s declaration on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful writers are revisiting the Quarter storyline with a twist.

In a break from the Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) storyline, viewers will get some more Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) scenes.

What trouble will the twosome get into this week?

Carter professes his love

Quinn has made no qualms about not liking Paris (Diamond White). She was very vocal about how Carter could and should do better.

After a little run-in with Paris last week, Quinn is even less fond of her now.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Quinn asks Carter if Paris is really who he wants. They are gazing into each other’s eyes, which leads to a very blunt confession from the Forrester COO.

Carter admits that he loves Quinn. The feelings he developed for her never did go away, despite the split and the very public revelation he and Quinn had an affair.

It appears to make Quinn nervous, especially with the declaration of love. She clearly hasn’t gotten over him, but she wants to make her marriage with Eric work. There still is no intimacy, but Quinn isn’t ready to give up being Mrs. Eric Forrester.

Eric’s affair with Donna

Despite the lack of intimacy with Eric, Quinn still believes there is hope for their marriage.

Little does she know that Eric’s newest obsession with pickleball is intimate time spent with Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

She keeps talking about meeting Eric at the club and surprising him, but it won’t be good if she does. The affair with Donna isn’t out of left field, though. When he wasn’t able to be aroused by Quinn following learning that she had a part in Ridge (Thorsten Kate) marrying Shauna (Denise Richards).

That’s what caused Quinn to turn to Carter. But, Eric was aroused by Donna. They were married before, and she has talked a lot about her feelings for Eric with her sisters, Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Donna had been off the canvas until The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw her tangled up in bed with Eric. Their affair is carrying on and will continue until Quinn catches them, or he fesses up to what’s been happening.

Despite her attraction to Carter, Quinn still desires things to work with Eric.

Will there ever be a Quarter reunion?

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how it plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.