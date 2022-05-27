The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter professes his love, Steffy mourns Finn, and more

Steffy breaks down over Finn’s death on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that as May sweeps come to an end, the drama is just unfolding.

Viewers were shocked to learn Finn (Tanner Novlan) is still alive, despite everyone, including his wife, believing he died after he was shot by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

As the mystery and deception unravel in Los Angeles, next week will move things forward, if only slightly.

Carter professes his love — to who?

It’s not like we didn’t see this coming a mile away when Quinn (Rena Sofer) trash-talked Paris (Diamond White) to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

The attraction between Quinn and Carter is undeniable, and while he tried to move on with Paris, at Quinn’s urging, he backed away.

What will the raven-haired beauty say when Carter reveals he loves her?

Meanwhile, her husband, Eric (John McCook), is having an affair with his ex-wife, Donna (Jennifer Gareis). His sudden love of pickleball hasn’t raised any red flags for Quinn, but it should.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric has to manage his affairs. He and Donna take a trip down memory lane that ends with a request from the gorgeous blonde. Will she ask her honey bear to divorce Quinn and move on with her?

Steffy mourns Finn

The situation between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) is strained. Finn’s wife feels like his mom is holding back — and she is right.

No one but Li knows Finn is still alive, and Steffy needs closure for herself to move on with the grieving process and begin to put the pieces of her heart back together.

Next week, expect more emotional Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) scenes. As Li urges Finn to come back to his wife and son, Steffy leans on Liam as she says an emotional goodbye to her husband.

In other The Bold and the Beautiful news, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to get Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) back. He still isn’t happy with her for kissing Deacon (Sean Kanan) on New Year’s Eve, despite the confession from Sheila that she is the reason that Brooke fell off the wagon.

She wants nothing more than her husband home with her, and she will pull out all of the stops to make it happen. How will Ridge respond when Brooke shows up to beg him to come back?

