The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric makes a shocking choice and a Bridge reconciliation?

A Bridge reconciliation seems to be in the works on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease big decisions are coming for some important couples.

Bold viewers have watched as the writers tore Bridge apart after Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) New Year’s Eve scandal, but now, it seems a reconciliation may be on the way.

As for Eric (John McCook) and his “pickleball” predicament, there’s a decision coming there too.

Brooke and Ridge

Brooke is ready to have her husband back home after learning her sobriety was sabotaged by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Had her drinking been the only occurrence, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) would be quick to return. However, the drunken kiss she shared with Deacon (Sean Kanan) stands in the way.

She has been trying hard to win her husband back, including going toe-to-toe with Taylor (Krista Allen), who is also vying for Ridge’s attention. With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) away with the kids, their connection has been interrupted. It seems like Taylor is still hopeful they will reunite, but based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, it doesn’t seem like she wins this battle.

Near the beginning of next week, Brooke and Ridge will come to an agreement that should lead to his return home. However, Brooke will get some input from Deacon and Hope (Annika Noelle) about their relationship and possible boundaries. Deacon is the root of contention between Ridge and Brooke, so it only makes sense that there are some rules. Will their pleas fall on deaf ears?

Eric, Quinn, and Donna

Who would have thought Eric would be the one in an entanglement? Well, that’s where he’s found himself, and next week, he decides to do something about it.

His trips to the gym and “pickleball” are all about passion and intimacy with Donna (Jennifer Gareis), something he doesn’t get from Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Her lying and scheming, coupled with her affair with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), did plenty of damage to her marriage. With Eric unable to get intimate with her, it’s left things lacking.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Eric makes a shocking decision about his current situation. Will he tell Quinn the truth? Will he choose Donna? The possibilities here are endless, especially given the secrets the writers have kept from fans lately.

Carter declared his love for Quinn, but she turned him down. He plans to return to Paris (Diamond White), but she’s not who he really wants. Speaking of Paris, she catches her mom giving Zende (Delon de Metz) some false home. She isn’t interested in anything romantic with him anymore, but her meddling mother just can’t help herself.

Next week, a lot is in store for The Bold and the Beautiful fans. Tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.