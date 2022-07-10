The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn makes a big mistake

Finn calls Sheila crazy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a confrontation between Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Since she is his birth mother, he has no idea about her triggers. Finn neglected to listen to the warnings he was given by his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), regarding her dangerous behavior. Learning who his birth mother is was pivotal in his life, and he badly wanted a relationship with her.

With Finn in a life or death situation, he must fight his way back to his life.

Finn calls Sheila ‘crazy’

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn woke up.

As he was having flashbacks and remembering, Sheila became increasingly agitated.

Learning she didn’t kill Finn was a relief, but she did kill Li (Naomi Matsuda), who saved him in the first place.

Finn wants to return to Steffy and their child, but Sheila doesn’t want him to get out of bed. She wants him holed up so she can monitor his every move and remain free.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Finn and Sheila argue. When he calls her “crazy,” their entire dynamic changes. Crazy is a trigger for Sheila, and now, it will be harder than ever for Finn to be able to get out of there.

Finn’s life is in danger

With Sheila triggered, Finn could be in serious danger.

He has no idea how she will react. After all, she did shoot him and believed that he was dead. Not only that, but Sheila also shot his wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have hinted that Mike (Ken Hanes) might turn on Sheila after he is being tracked by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Viewers know he is already on edge with Sheila and her antics, and he watched in horror as she brought Finn back to life.

With Jacqueline MacInnes Wood coming back from maternity leave soon, this story will likely move at a faster pace as July continues to move on.

Will Sheila lose her grip on reality and hurt Finn again? Will Finn be able to escape with the help of Mike?

