The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor wants answers, Finn plots, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease it’s all about love and connections.

Viewers will see couples reunite and one potential couple get their footing.

While it’s scheduled to be a whole week of new episodes, the January 6 committee hearings resume, so be prepared to miss a day or two of your favorite soapy drama.

Taylor and Deacon?

Who would have guessed that The Bold and the Beautiful writers could be considering a pairing between Taylor (Krista Allen) and Deacon (Sean Kanan)? Probably several of them, as it was made clear this week that Bridge would be reuniting.

When Taylor digs around, it leads her to question Deacon about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Everyone is worried about where she is and what her next move will be. It’s been too long since her escape without a sighting, so Taylor thinks Deacon may be helping his friend.

As much as he believed Sheila had changed or could help him, Deacon cut ties when he found out she shot Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and “killed” her son, Finn (Tanner Novlan). He isn’t helping her hide, and Taylor will actually believe him.

When she lets Deacon know that Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have reconciled, will this be the beginning of a budding relationship between the two?

Sheila and Finn

As everything begins to be a little more clear to Finn, he realizes he has to play the game. He is dealing with a psychopath, even if she is his biological mother.

The doctor will begin to plot his escape, but it will take a while as he remains weak from everything his body has endured. Finn desperately wants to be reunited with his son and wife, but how will he be able to convince Sheila to let him go?

Manipulation tactics will begin as Finn tries to earn her trust. She’s wanted his love since she arrived back in Los Angeles, and now, she believes she can get it.

But, could Sheila have mistakenly used Mike (Ken Hanes) to aid and abet her? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Brooke and Ridge find information. Could they be tapping into Mike helping her?

Other The Bold and the Beautiful tidbits

Quinn (Rena Sofer) finally has a chance to say what she needs to Donna (Jennifer Gareis). Will the women be able to set everything aside and move forward without conflict? After all, they both got exactly what they wanted.

Paris (Diamond White) is nursing her broken heart with Zende (Delon de Metz) there to help along the way. Will these two rekindle their romance?

