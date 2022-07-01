The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn wakes, Jack returns, and a Forrester party

Eric makes an announcement on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease big moments on the horizon.

As several storylines finally move forward, pieces of information are put together.

How will next week affect the Forresters?

Finn wakes up

After a while of being put on the backburner, Finn (Tanner Novlan) will finally wake up. He was rustling by opening his eyes while Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) were in the room, but now, he fully regains consciousness.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Finn was fully aware of what his birth mother planned to do to his wife before he stepped in front of the gun, but when he comes to, will he remember all that?

Initially, Finn isn’t remembering, but he will and freaks out as Sheila tries to keep him calm. He is being held captive by her now, and he must find a way to escape. Will he be able to outmaneuver his psycho birth mother and escape to freedom?

Ridge and Taylor team up to find Sheila

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) team up to try and find Sheila. With her on the loose, it isn’t safe for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the kids to come home.

They had growing concerns about Li too. She didn’t want to hold a memorial for Finn, and she didn’t give any information to Steffy about his ashes or anything else. Jack (Ted King) arrives in town and has questions. He wants to know what happened to his son too.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Meanwhile, no one knows Li is dead after Sheila ran her off the road and into the water.

Will Ridge and Taylor find Finn while searching for Sheila?

Eric makes an announcement

Now that Eric (John McCook) has ended things with Quinn (Rena Sofer) in favor of rekindling and building a life with Donna (Jennifer Gareis), there needs to be an announcement.

The Forresters will host a summer pool party where Eric will reveal Donna’s return to the company in front of all the friends and family members invited. Things won’t go as smoothly as the patriarch had hoped, though.

Will there be some tension between old enemies with a renewed conflict?

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.