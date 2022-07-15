The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Mike feels the heat, Sheila gets angry, and more

Mike is put to the test on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease a few big moments are on the way.

There has been a stalemate between Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) as she has no intentions of letting him go anytime soon.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) had a lightbulb moment earlier this week, and it looks like she and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will expand on that.

Meanwhile, as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) grieves her husband’s loss, she spirals into a dark place.

Things get dicey as the gap between Sheila’s reality and her delusions about a happy life with Finn.

Here’s what is going down on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Mike pleads with Sheila

Mike (Ken Hanes) realizes that Sheila is losing her mind and spiraling too far out of control.

He will attempt to plead with her to turn herself in to the police, but she isn’t giving up the life she believes she could have with her son and grandson.

Now he has marked himself as someone who will doublecross Sheila, which means she may have to get rid of him. Will she do the same thing to Mike as to Li (Naomi Matsuda) when she doublecrossed her?

Brooke and Ridge catch on

After Brooke had a lightbulb moment, she and Ridge work together to see if what she suspects is what happened.

Ridge at the police station will question Mike, but will he crack and lead them to Sheila and Finn?

It’s unlikely because this storyline is expected to drag out a little more.

Steffy struggles

While halfway across the world, Steffy struggles with the reality that her husband is dead, and she is left to raise her two kids without him. However, she continues to feel connections to Finn, which adds to the confusion and the feeling that she is losing it.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge worry about their daughter as they get concerning news.

Speaking of Taylor, she continues to confide in Deacon (Sean Kanan) about what’s going on. The two seem to be building a connection, but how far will it go? Is this pairing one of the newest hot couples, or is it a distraction from some of the other storylines?

