The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Katie forgive Bill?

The Bold and the Beautiful is going to focus on Batie next week. Their storyline has been on the backburner after the video of the kiss was exposed.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) were in a good place under she saw him kissing her sister. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is blaming Quinn (Rena Sofer) for the reveal, but she isn’t taking responsibility.

Will Katie forgive Bill?

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill is going to attempt to make his relationship with Katie work. She is still upset about what she saw. Not only was she betrayed by the man she loves, but she was also betrayed by her sister. Katie is resilient, not crazy.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is going to try and talk to Katie. She tells her that she thinks Bill is sorry, but will she buy it? This isn’t the first time things have gotten hot between her boyfriend and sister, so what makes her believe there won’t be another time down the road?

Pleading his case to Katie won’t be easy but it will be worth it. Bill wasn’t able to raise his sons Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). He has a shot with Will (Finnegan George) if he can get his head on straight.

Things were good with Katie before the Brill kiss. Neither Brooke or Bill were going to speak up about what happened at the cabin. Quinn stuck it to them both, and now, Batie is up in the air.

Wyatt and Bill commiserate

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Wyatt and Bill will bond over what they have done to Sally (Courtney Hope) and Katie. The Spencer men haven’t been truthful with these women and their guilt is getting to them.

Will the father and son duo be able to reconcile their feelings with the women in their lives before it is too late? Wyatt feels guilty for asking Sally to leave while she is “dying.” Flo (Katrina Bowden) knows something is amiss, but does she know the whole truth?

As for what happens when Katie and Bill talk, that remains to be seen. He seems sincere but their conversation looks like it will be filled with tears and promises. Katie may not be ready to turn the page, and if she isn’t, will he take no for an answer?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.