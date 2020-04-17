Bold and Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sally knocks out Flo and Wyatt feels guilty

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week indicate that the battle between Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Sally (Courtney Hope) escalates.

Relationships are broken, secrets are unearthed, and someone gets hurt for trying to dig out the truth. The Bold and the Beautiful is ramping up next week and viewers won’t want to miss a single minute of it.

Flo and Sally come to blows

After catching wind of something sneaky going on, Flo asked Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to have Sally move out. She knows something isn’t right, but she hasn’t quite figured out the whole thing is a ruse.

Sally isn’t dying and is only using her “illness” to try and rope Wyatt back into a relationship with her. He is none the wiser as she played her cards with Katie (Heather Tom) perfectly. She set up what she believed to be a master plan, and now, Flo is standing in her way.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Flo and Sally will come to blows. Their argument intensifies when Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) shows up.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Sally is the epitome of desperation. She and the good doctor will knock Flo out but run into trouble when an unexpected visitor shows up.

Wyatt and Bill feel guilty

The Spencer men are going to feel the hurt they have caused the women in their lives this week. Bill (Don Diamont) and Wyatt will commiserate when discussing what they did to Katie and Sally.

Feeling guilty over asking Sally to leave is going to get the best of him. When Quinn (Rena Sofer) sides with keeping her around until she passes, he will be stunned.

His mom has always been team Flo, so this will catch him by surprise.

Things are about to get more complicated, causing a lot of heartache among the families on The Bold and the Beautiful.

With the big secret about Sally close to being revealed and the fallout from the Brill kiss still damaging relationships, there is a lot to look forward to when May sweeps roll around.

Next Friday’s episode will be a “Flashback Friday” one. The Bold and the Beautiful has adapted to that format for the time being while production has been shut down due to the coronavirus.

There are still new episodes to air, but the stash is getting lean.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.