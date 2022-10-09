The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge says goodbye to Brooke

Brooke loses her husband on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) makes a decision.

Since Taylor’s (Krista Allen) return to Los Angeles, he has been waffling back and forth between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her.

Now that all three are in Aspen, Ridge is ready to move forward with the woman he chooses.

It appears that Bridge is unsavable, and Tridge is on the horizon but is everything really as it seems when it comes to what’s transpired lately?

Everything appears to be coming together for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), where their parents’ love lives are concerned.

There’s a lot in store for the Logans and Forresters this week on the CBS soap, and it is a week viewers won’t want to miss.

Ridge tells Logan goodbye

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Ridge reveals to Brooke that he is back with Taylor.

The blonde can’t believe her ears because they are married. She looks stunned as he says “goodbye Logan” to her and turns to walk away.

Brooke had just hopped a plane from Los Angeles to Aspen and had no idea what was in store for her when she arrived.

As far as she’s concerned, there’s no rhyme or reason for why this is happening.

However, spoilers teased that there could be more to the CPS call than anyone knows.

Katie and Bill

Bill (Don Diamont) has been waiting for what seems like an eternity for Katie (Heather Tom) to rekindle their romance.

The two enjoy a meal together this week and discuss getting back together.

Katie wants to know about Brooke, and as Bill refutes that issue because she is married to Ridge, the Logan sister then wants to know what if that weren’t the case.

It seems the writers are setting the stage for Brooke to fall back into Bill’s arms, but will her split from Ridge even last that long?

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) wants both of her sisters happy, and she’s determined to make it happen. When she finds something interesting, what will she do with it?

There’s more to the story with Thomas than anyone knows, and while he may think everything will work out, the truth will shock everyone.

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.