The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke fights for her man, and new details emerge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week of the CBS soap tease more tension is on the horizon.

As Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) attempts to reconcile with Taylor (Krista Allen) and build a life with her after Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) betrayal, it may not be as cut and dry as viewers think.

When someone discovers something interesting, will it lead to a discovery again interfering with Ridge and who he chooses?

It is a true battle of the Logans versus Forresters, but no one will win.

Douglas (Django Ferri) will be caught in the middle, and it won’t be suitable for anyone involved.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke fights for her husband

While Ridge is in Aspen fighting for Taylor, viewers can bet Brooke won’t let it happen.

She wants her marriage to last, and she will fight for Ridge. Spoilers tease she will do whatever it takes to bring him back home, but will it be enough?

Ridge is mad that Brooke called Child Protective Services on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), but is that what happened? Brooke will insist that it wasn’t her, despite Ridge and Thomas hearing the call and the voice on the other end.

However, would the blonde be so careless as to leave her name? Something fishy may be going on here.

Is Thomas spiraling again?

In his quest to ensure Douglas remains with him and Brooke is no longer a threat to his parenting time, Thomas may have made some grave missteps.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) lives at the Forrester mansion with Eric (John McCook), and she is always team Brooke. She brings up some of her concerns, which only irritates Thomas more. When he lashes out, things could get significantly tenser. Eric will step in and call for a truce.

When Donna finds something interesting, could it be the piece of evidence that will clear Brooke’s name? She swears she didn’t call CPS, so is it possible she is telling the truth?

Spoilers tease big details will be revealed, leading to some shocking news for everyone involved in the storyline. If Brooke didn’t call on Thomas, would Ridge remain with Taylor?

It will be a must-see week for the CBS soap, so be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

