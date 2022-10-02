The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge finds Taylor in Aspen

Taylor jets off to Aspen with Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Taylor (Krista Allen) needs some time away from Los Angeles.

It’s been a whirlwind since Taylor returned to town, and with all of the emotions she has surrounding Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are conflicting.

Their love is undeniable, but with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the picture, Taylor refuses to be the other woman. Despite knowing Ridge loves her, she still isn’t comfortable watching him with his wife.

Taylor made it clear she won’t be the other woman. She said that’s Brooke’s karma.

In a spur-of-the-moment decision, Taylor decides to jet off to Aspen with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Will this trip to Aspen be everything Taylor needed?

Taylor needs time away

Everything has been overwhelming, and Taylor needs time to process things.

The love triangle between Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor has been an ongoing The Bold and the Beautiful storyline for years.

Brooke and Taylor have been fighting over Ridge forever, from cake fights to full-blown hands being thrown.

Last week, Taylor decided she needed to leave Los Angeles to get some perspective. She can’t handle the back and forth with Ridge, knowing he will return to Brooke.

They shared a steamy kiss in Monaco, and that moment brought back everything for Taylor. She loves Ridge and their family, and with Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on board, the time to reunite is now.

Ridge goes to Aspen

After dealing with the realization that Brooke would lie to him and intentionally inflict pain on Thomas, Ridge has a lot to think about.

She lied about calling CPS, and Ridge knows the truth. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that he would confront her, but it looks like their conversation doesn’t go as planned.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video reveals Ridge shows up in Aspen, where Steffy and Taylor have been staying.

Is he there to reconcile with the beautiful brunette? After all, it would be the only reason for him to chase her to Colorado.

With Brooke’s bad decision to call the agency on Thomas, Ridge has to decide who he wants to be with. He has the mother of his children, who loves him, and then his wife, who wants to hurt his son.

Are you team Tridge or Bridge?

Be sure to tune in this week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.