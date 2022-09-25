The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke thinks Thomas is ‘dangerous’

Brooke may have crossed the line on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things for the Forresters are about to get even more complicated.

There is a lot of tension between the Forresters and Logans surrounding Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and who he belongs with now.

All of that, coupled with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) having Douglas (Django Ferri), has worsened things.

Last week, Thomas and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) had a confrontation, and things appear to escalate based on the preview video.

Brooke is sure that Thomas is using Douglas as a pawn to reunite Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge, but he insists that’s not the case.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and that’s exactly the route Brooke takes during the upcoming week.

Brooke thinks Thomas is ‘dangerous’

As their conversation gets more intense, Brooke feels threatened by Thomas.

She outright asks him if he’s threatening her, which escalates things further.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed Brooke felt threatened by Thomas, and it looks like she will take matters into her own hands.

When Thomas tells Ridge he wants Brooke out of their lives, he doesn’t look too pleased.

However, that may change once her actions are revealed by a knock on the Forrester mansion door.

Brooke may have crossed the line

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video flashes to Thomas and Ridge answering the door at the Forrester mansion.

Child Protect Services shows up, but the question is — who called them?

Ridge called Brooke, but will she admit to making the call?

This could be the final straw, especially because Ridge has been finessed more and more on reuniting his family and being with Taylor.

How will this affect things going forward for Brooke and Ridge?

Y&R and Bold crossover

While the entire week isn’t dedicated to Brooke and Thomas, it overshadows most other storylines.

However, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will be arriving in Los Angeles to collect something from Deacon (Sean Kanan) as evidence against Diane (Susan Walters).

Deason isn’t the only business she has, though. Look for Nikki to rub elbows with Eric (John McCook) as she grabs a unique dress for her granddaughter, Summer’s (Allison Lanier) vow renewal.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the sudsy drama is missed, and the special The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful crossover wraps up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.