The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Nikki Newman visits Eric and Thomas goes after Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease part two of the crossover event with The Young and the Restless and some more Logan-Forrester drama.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is still the fixation for both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen). His kids are team Taylor, but Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are team Brooke.

A familiar face from the CBS atmosphere will pop up and possibly have a run-in with a supposed-dead villain.

As the soap deviated a little bit away from the fashion aspect in recent months, it will be front and center next week.

Buckle up, Bold fans!

Here’s what’s coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Nikki Newman visits Los Angeles

The legendary Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is in Los Angeles for some business and pleasure. All this week, Deacon (Sean Kanan) has been appearing on The Young and the Restless. This crossover event is a nice distraction from the other storylines.

Nikki will meet with Eric (John McCook) to find the perfect dress for Summer (Allison Lanier) to wear during her vow renewal. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Eric helps a friend out, presumably Nikki.

However, Eric isn’t her only stop. She will find herself at Il Giardino, picking up something from Deacon that has to do with Diane (Susan Walters).

Speaking of Il Giardino, there may be a close call between Nikki and a not-so-dead Sheila (Kimberline Brown). After all, she is dead set on getting to know her grandson and risking her freedom and Deacon’s.

Thomas gets aggressive with Brooke

As Hope and Brooke worry about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), it seems he may cross a line.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas crosses a line with Brooke, but will that hurt or help her case when she goes to Ridge?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been working on keeping her family together and having her father ditch Brooke. How far is the beautiful brunette willing to go? We’d bet on as far as it needs to for her to get what she wants.

The Forresters and Logans are out in full force, including when Liam decides to confront Thomas about his behavior in front of Ridge. It should make for an entertaining segment.

