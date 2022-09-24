The Young and the Restless spoilers: Elena dumps Nate, Chelsea stirs the pot, and Diane’s unexpected visitor

Elena makes a tough decision on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease actions have consequences as tension mounts on the hit CBS soap opera.

It’s been more of the same for weeks on the daytime drama as the show gears up for the fall.

However, that’s about to change with some shocking moments that will have Y&R fans talking for days to come.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been pushing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) to tell Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) she’s his biological mother.

They came to an agreement this week, but the latest Y&R preview video teases that it doesn’t last long.

The video has Billy and Victoria discussing how Chelsea misled them. While Billy appears baffled, Victoria doesn’t hold back taking shots at Chelsea.

What has the reformed con artist done now?

Elena ends things with Nate

For weeks things have been rocky between Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). It all started with Nate being oblivious to Imani (Denise Boutte) putting the moves on him.

However, things got worse when Nate began clashing with Devon (Bryton James). Elena was thrilled when Nate quit Chancellor-Winters for a brief minute.

Now, as Nate plots to get revenge and help Victoria secure Chancellor-Winters for Newman Enterprises, it’s all become too much for Elena.

In the preview, a tearful Elena spills that she isn’t fond of this new version of Nate. Elena then shocks him by declaring they need some time apart.

Diane comes home to a shocking surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Diane (Susan Walters) gets put in the hot seat.

Now that could come courtesy of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), who is in Los Angeles meeting with Deacon (Sean Kanan) for dirt on Diane. Deacon claims to have something useful for Nikki, and the two will meet up on The Bold and the Beautiful.

However, back in Genoa City, there could be another reason Diane gets interrogated. Diane comes home to find someone waiting for her.

The person completely catches Diane off guard. She’s shocked to find the visitor in her hotel room.

Y&R fans will recall Diane has been texting with a mystery person, who last shared they were on their way to town. It’s a safe bet her unexpected visitor is that person.

The question remains, who is it and what do they want with Diane?

Trevor St. John should debut on the hit CBS daytime drama any day now. Details of his character have been kept under wraps, but perhaps he’s Diane’s mystery visitor.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.