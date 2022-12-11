The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge makes a choice and Sheila gets a warning

Sheila escapes on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video reveals someone on the run while someone else returns to Los Angeles.

It’s been bad news for a while, especially with the Tridge wedding that never happened.

That continues this week, as news of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) being sighted travels quickly.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) returns to town after Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells him to clear his head and figure out which lady he wants to be with.

Things are destined for complications, and it’s something Tridge and Bridge fans have learned to accept.

Here is what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge returns to Forrester

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Ridge is seen with both Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke at Forrester Creations.

It’s assumed he is there to decide which woman he loves the most. However, it looks like Taylor and Brooke have something up their sleeves.

Ridge knows he can only be with one of them, but when Brooke announces she and Taylor have made a decision, the dressmaker seems stunned.

What do the blonde and the brunette have up their sleeves when it comes to Ridge? Are they sick of his waffling as several fans are (and have been for years)?

Sheila is on the run

After leaving viewers with a huge cliffhanger on Friday, the viewers will be given a follow-up to the run-in between Sheila and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

It looks like Sheila was able to get away, but where is she? Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment is no longer safe, especially since she was spotted at the restaurant where he lives and works.

Deacon is since about caring about her, as he warns her they are going to be looking everywhere for her now that Steffy saw her. It’s also unnerving that she was in disguise, which means it is time to change that up too.

No one will feel safe until Sheila is caught and behind bars, but viewers know that will never happen. She is determined to be a part of her son’s life, whether he and Steffy agree or not.

Be sure to tune in all week to see what happens when Ridge returns to make his decision and where Sheila decides to go after she sneaks away from Steffy in a split moment.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.