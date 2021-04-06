The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam killed Vinny

Liam killed Vinny and Bill and is going to cover it up. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful has been teasing a murder mystery would be kicking off this week, but there is no mystery.

Liam (Scott Clifton) was driving Bill’s (Don Diamont) car, and when he wasn’t paying attention, and he hit something. The something was a person, which was revealed on yesterday’s show.

There was speculation that Vinny (Joe LoCicero) or Flo (Katrina Bowden) would be the casualty. As it turns out, it was the former, but the hype surrounding it doesn’t make sense.

It was promoted that the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers would all be affected. Vinny’s loss isn’t going to be a big deal to anyone, except maybe Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

After all, he caused a lot of pain for the families when he contributed to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) addiction and when he switched the paternity test to make Liam look like he fathered her second child as well.

Bill begins a cover-up

Despite the circumstances of how Vinny was hit, Bill still insists that a cover-up is needed. A disheveled Liam is seen admitting that he killed someone as he pleads with his father.

Unfortunately, things are going to get worse before they are better. The detectives will be back in town and asking a lot of questions. A dead person is a big deal, and with the list of suspects dwindling, the lead to Liam won’t take long.

Bill isn’t a selfless man. Why would he step up and take the blame for his son? He wants to win Katie (Heather Tom) back, but going to prison isn’t the way to do it.

Actually, when everyone finds out the truth, it may be worse for everyone involved.

Hope’s part

When Hope (Annika Noelle) is called down to make an identification on a body, she is likely believing that it is Liam.

Following their kiss, the two planned to have a lunch date to discuss their marriage and get back together. When he stands her up, her concerns grow.

Getting the call to come to the hospital will haunt her, but when she arrives, it won’t be Liam there. Instead, it will be Vinny, the man her husband killed.

How the remainder of this storyline will play out remains to be seen. There is some thought that this tragedy will push Hope ad Thomas together, leaving no room for reconciliation with Liam. It hasn’t been confirmed, but it does appear to be the direction things are headed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.