The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Paternity test mishap?

Vinny may be at fault for the shakeup on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for yet another storyline where Hope (Annika Noell) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are dealing with the fallout from Liam’s (Scott Clifton) choices.

Viewers watched as the doctor revealed Finn (Tanner Novlan) was not the father of Steffy’s baby. That news shattered two relationships in an instant — but was that the truth?

Did Vinny help out Thomas?

There has been speculation that Vinny (Joe LoCicero) did something to the paternity test.

After watching the scene between Vinny and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) at Forrester, viewers got the impression that things weren’t as they seemed.

Vinny wants Thomas to be with Hope, and switching the test would be a sure-fire way to ensure that Hope would leave Liam. After all, how many times will he choose Steffy over her before enough is enough?

Now, The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Thomas asking Vinny point-blank if he had anything to do with how the test turned out. Time will tell whether he did, but it looks like a lot will happen in the lives of the people most affected by the results.

What will happen with Steffy and Finn?

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that despite the baby not being his, Finn will attempt to keep things with Steffy intact.

Rules will be laid out for Liam, but will he accept what Finn wants when it comes to the mother of two of his children? Expect there to be some head-butting where these two men are concerned.

As for Hope and Liam, expect their issues to be more in-depth. She isn’t going to quickly forgive her husband, especially because Steffy has been a lasting issue in their lives and relationship.

Whether she sticks around remains to be seen, but it looks like Liam may be on his own to deal with the mess he made.

There is a lot to handle where the new baby is concerned. Things will have to be ironed out as Thomas will be suspicious of Vinny and what he did or didn’t do while trying to help him land Hope.

February sweeps will be wrapping up, but this storyline will likely continue for the next several months as everything is just getting started.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.