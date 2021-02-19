Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Fallout from the paternity test continues


Liam and Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Liam and Hope have big hurdles to overcome on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that it will be more of the same where disastrous relationships are concerned. 

As the fallout from the paternity test continues, all the parties involved will have to think about their next move. 

Things in Los Angeles are seeing high tensions, and it looks like that will continue through all of February sweeps

Steffy begs Finn 

Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knows that Liam (Scott Clifton) fathered her baby, she is going to work overtime to ensure that she and Finn (Tanner Novlan) remain together. 

She wants their relationship to stay put despite the fact that she is carrying Liam’s second child. Will the doctor be able to look past it and continue on with the Forrester beauty? 

It looks like there will be an attempt to remain together, with Finn laying down some rules for Liam. How will the requests go over? You can bet on not well as spoilers reveal there are going to be some tough moments ahead between the two men. 

Hope and Liam 

Aside from Finn, Hope (Annika Noelle) is one of the most affected by the one-night tryst between Steffy and Liam. 

Deciding on whether to continue her marriage with Liam is going to be the biggest obstacle. She loves him, but does she love him enough to tolerate what happened with Steffy? 

All of the hurt is going to be too much for the Logan girl. Liam continues to toy with her emotions, but there is one guy who always has her first in his mind — Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). 

With things being iffy, will Thomas take this opportunity to get Hope for himself, or will he continue down the road of redemption? 

Bill and Katie 

Next week, Bill (Don Diamont) will be feeling sorry for himself alongside Liam. As they go over their bad choices and the ladies they hurt, it will be a sight to see. 

He went ahead and talked to the Logan sisters and laid out his case. Whether Katie (Heather Tom) will listen remains to be seen, but he made a solid effort before heading off to Genoa City on business

Batie may rise from the ashes as the other relationships in Los Angeles struggle. If Bill and Katie are the “it” couple, everyone else is in trouble. 

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

