The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill steps up and Hope worries

Liam finds himself in a sticky situation next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal a whodunnit mystery is about to begin.

The writers will put death into motion, affecting the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers.

Coming off of obsessions, one-night stands, and paternity tests, a murder mystery may help distract some of the viewers who are put off by the way things have been going.

Liam goes missing

Hot off the heels of a romantic moment with Hope (Annika Noelle), Liam (Scott Clifton) will feel like the world is in his hands.

There has been some discussion about whether the two will get back together right away. Hope will feel as if she may have made a hasty decision regarding the separation after spending time with her husband.

When she sets up a lunch date with Liam, and he stands her up, things begin to get worrisome. He would never just not show up, so something must be wrong. Hope’s concern grows, and then everything takes a sinister turn.

Bill takes matters into his own hands

After discovering something awful, Bill (Don Diamont) goes into protective mode. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal someone dies, so is this the discovery made by the business mogul?

To save his son, Bill will do some fast coverup. But, what exactly is he covering up? The murder is a likely assumption, but who was killed? Rumors have circulated that the person who loses their life is Vinny (Joe LoCicero), but is that the case? And if so, how will it affect all of the families?

Zoe is cruel

Fresh off her broken engagement to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is still mad at her sister. Why does Paris (Diamond White) get Zende (Delon de Metz)?

Quinn (Rena Sofer) will help Zoe pull off a prank that will embarrass Paris on her date with Zende. She will end up blaming him for the disaster, and when she tells her sister about the moment, it will be all Zoe can do to not jump for joy.

Will this be a lead-in for a Zoe and Zende pairing, or are the writers keen on keeping them apart? Paris is being woven into the canvas with her budding friendship with Hope and her position at Forrester.

Be sure to tune in all next week as the whodunnit murder mystery kicks off, and Bill Spencer goes to great lengths to cover things up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.