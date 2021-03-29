The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke warns Liam and Thomas professes his love

Brooke will push Liam to watch out for Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal not everything is good in Los Angeles.

Sure, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) got engaged, but they are one of the only truly happy couples on the canvas.

As Hope (Annika Noelle) learns to do with the consequences of her wanting a separation, the people surrounding her are plotting to save her marriage.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Thomas reveals he still loves Hope

After all of the back and forth between obsession and remorse, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) admits to Hope that his love won’t ever waver.

His feelings are concerning because for so long, his fixation on her caused significant problems. He even went so far as to fake his death (remember the acid pool?).

His episode with the mannequin was explained away because of his head trauma. Having that in his apartment caused the entire issue between Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton), and now, he has an in with the woman he loves.

Of course, Hope isn’t going to be quick to jump at the chance to be with Thomas. They share a son, and with his declaration of love, the idea may cross her mind.

Brooke enlists Liam’s help

Liam is sad about his temporary split from Hope, so when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) sees him, he is concerned.

She reveals that she has concerns regarding Thomas and tells him he should be worried too.

A lot has happened in a short time for Liam. His reaction to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby not being his was one thing that led Hope to ask for the separation. She was expecting him to be excited, but instead, he hesitated.

With Brooke pushing him, there is no way he won’t try to reconcile with Hope. And, if The Bold and the Beautiful preview video is any indication, it looks like she is at least open to the idea of talking as the two share a kiss.

The events of the upcoming week will lead to a murder mystery. It will kick off the following week, but everything will be set in motion as the next five episodes play out.

Be sure to tune in to find out whether Hope will take Liam back right away or if she is going to give him some grief about his feelings for Steffy and who will be the victim of the “whodunnit” murder mystery.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.