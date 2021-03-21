Videos Days of our Lives General Hospital The Bold and Beautiful The Young and the Restless
Previews

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is this the end of Lope?


Annika Noelle as Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Hope wants a separation on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a Lope reconciliation may not be on the horizon.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been through the wringer over the last several weeks upon learning that Liam (Scott Clifton) had a one-night stand with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). And if that wasn’t bad enough, add in the fact that it was believed he fathered a child with her from that indiscretion.

Thankfully, the truth about the paternity of Steffy’s unborn baby came to light and Liam was not the actual father. However, that doesn’t mean that he is out of the doghouse with Hope.

Actually, that is far from what is happening with Lope.

monsterscriticsreality

423 544

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

‘I want a separation’

In this week’s preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope tells Liam she wants a separation.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

This is far from what he thought would happen, so Liam is completely shocked.

Looking for support, Liam turns to his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and brother, Wyatt (Darin Brooks). As they try to guide him, he decides he isn’t ready to let his marriage go. But, will Hope come around?

The fact that she asked for a separation is a big step. Typically, Hope has been passive when it comes to Liam, and now, she is taking a stand. Despite believing he is her soulmate, this doesn’t look good for a Lope reconciliation.

Where does Thomas fit in?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is the one who revealed the truth about the paternity test. He is the reason everyone knows that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is the baby’s father.

His love for Hope is undeniable, and now, he will be seeing her while she is separated from Liam when he spends time with Douglas. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is going to be incredibly proud of his son, but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t going to be as forthcoming with trust.

Her daughter is dealing with a lot now and Thomas’ love for her only complicates things further. Hope needs to focus on what is going to happen next in her life and what she intends to do about her marriage. Divorce isn’t on the table yet, but it may be down the line.

For now, Lope is in limbo, which leaves the door open for Thomas to swoop in. Could this be where the writers are headed?

Remember, there is no new episode on Monday as the CBS soap is preempted for March Madness.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Kiara Barnes on The Bold and the Beautiful as Zoe.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe is engaged, Hope backs Thomas, and Quinn is back
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy makes a decision and Hope leans on Brooke
Marcus Coloma as Nikolas on General Hospital.
General Hospital spoilers: Nava could be a thing, Michael punches Chase, and Sonny meets with Diane
Days of our Lives spoilers tease Sarah takes drastic measures.
Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lani helps Kristen, Jake causes trouble, and Sarah grows desperate
Johnny Wactor and Haley Pullos as Brando and Molly on General Hospital.
General Hospital spoilers for next week: Molly blabs, Finn calls out Chase, and Cyrus is still a problem
Joe Flanigan as Neil on General Hospital.
Is Neil dead on General Hospital?
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x