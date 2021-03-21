The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is this the end of Lope?

Hope wants a separation on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a Lope reconciliation may not be on the horizon.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been through the wringer over the last several weeks upon learning that Liam (Scott Clifton) had a one-night stand with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). And if that wasn’t bad enough, add in the fact that it was believed he fathered a child with her from that indiscretion.

Thankfully, the truth about the paternity of Steffy’s unborn baby came to light and Liam was not the actual father. However, that doesn’t mean that he is out of the doghouse with Hope.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Actually, that is far from what is happening with Lope.

‘I want a separation’

In this week’s preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope tells Liam she wants a separation.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

This is far from what he thought would happen, so Liam is completely shocked.

Looking for support, Liam turns to his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and brother, Wyatt (Darin Brooks). As they try to guide him, he decides he isn’t ready to let his marriage go. But, will Hope come around?

The fact that she asked for a separation is a big step. Typically, Hope has been passive when it comes to Liam, and now, she is taking a stand. Despite believing he is her soulmate, this doesn’t look good for a Lope reconciliation.

Where does Thomas fit in?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is the one who revealed the truth about the paternity test. He is the reason everyone knows that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is the baby’s father.

His love for Hope is undeniable, and now, he will be seeing her while she is separated from Liam when he spends time with Douglas. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is going to be incredibly proud of his son, but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t going to be as forthcoming with trust.

Her daughter is dealing with a lot now and Thomas’ love for her only complicates things further. Hope needs to focus on what is going to happen next in her life and what she intends to do about her marriage. Divorce isn’t on the table yet, but it may be down the line.

For now, Lope is in limbo, which leaves the door open for Thomas to swoop in. Could this be where the writers are headed?

Remember, there is no new episode on Monday as the CBS soap is preempted for March Madness.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.