The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Lope finds out the truth and Steffy makes a gesture

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that the news of Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) misdeed spreads.

Viewers watched as he finally admitted to switching the paternity results. He wanted to help his friend at the expense of other lives.

Hope and Liam learn the truth

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) about what Vinny did. Relaying the information that Liam (Scott Clifton) isn’t the father of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby.

This changes a lot, but will it change the core issues Lope is having. Liam dipped out the moment he thought Hope crossed the line, not even stopping to address the issue before ending up in bed with Steffy.

When Hope tells her husband the news, she is going to have to come to terms with how he feels. Remember, he told her that he had wished Finn (Tanner Novlan) was the father while they waited on the results, and now, he is going to have to deal with the idea that he isn’t the father of Steffy’s second child.

Will Hope decide to continue with her marriage, or will Liam’s reaction and feelings put a halt to that? There has been speculation that a Hope and Thomas pairing may be coming, and with him saving the day and revealing the truth about the paternity test, it wouldn’t be shocking.

Steffy’s fairytale

Now that Finn is the baby’s father, Steffy can move on and build a life with him. This is a step in the right direction for a move off the Liam train, but will it stick?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Steffy is going to make a grand gesture to prove that her heart is Finn’s, but what will it be? There are a few things she could do, but knowing the writers, it won’t be what viewers think it should be.

Knowing that Thomas had a hand in helping Steffy and Hope will lead to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talking about how far he has come. Despite all of the chaos he once caused their families, it looks like the Forresters are going to be propping him up for his latest discovery.

Friday’s episode of the CBS soap will be preempted for sports, leaving only four all-new episodes to watch next week.

Be sure to tune in so you don’t miss a single moment of how the truth about Vinny’s bad decision unfolds.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.