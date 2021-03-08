The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy doubts her relationship and Vinny is questioned again

Steffy makes a move this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal it is going to be an intense week in Los Angeles.

After someone overhears a conversation, one relationship could be over.

With suspicions about a swapped paternity test, there is a lot at stake over the next week.

Could one decision change the lives of everyone? That appears to be the case.

Steffy makes a choice

As Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) realizes it may be tough for Finn (Tanner Novlan) to love her and her child, she begins to second guess herself. He isn’t the father according to the paternity test, but is that actually the truth, or is there more to the story?

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy intends to leave Los Angeles to get a break from all of the stress. She thinks that Finn will be better off without her, but he disagrees. When he finds out that she is headed out of town, will he make it to stop her in time?

Remember, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood welcomed her second child not even a month ago, so there will be less Steffy on screen for a while as she takes her maternity leave.

The paternity test

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) still has suspicions that Vinny (Joe LoCicero) switched the paternity test results. He has already questioned him once, but now, he is back again.

Vinny did admit to working on the test but denies switching anything. Of course, in the heat of the moment, as Thomas asks his friend about tampering with the results, Finn walks into the lab.

He also wants to know if there was something done to the test. He wanted to be the father of Steffy’s second child, and the news that he wasn’t was a lot for him to deal with. Finn has promised to stand behind the woman he loves despite the challenges they are facing, but will he have to?

There is speculation that Vinny will reveal that he did switch the test, and Finn will race to tell Steffy the news. Viewers wanted her to have a successful relationship with someone other than Liam (Scott Clifton), and when that finally happened, this baby storyline derailed it.

It looks like a lot is going to happen during the upcoming week, so be sure to tune in so you can catch every moment.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.