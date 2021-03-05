Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy makes a decision and Hope leans on Brooke


Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy.
Steffy makes a life-changing decision on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the upcoming week on the CBS soap is going to see sparks fly, decisions being made, and so much more. 

There is still a big struggle where a marriage is concerned, and next week, there may be some steps taken in an unexpected direction. Will forgiveness be king, or will an empire crumble? 

Steffy makes a decision 

It looked like things were going to work out between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), but that may have been a tease. 

After stumbling onto a conversation that wasn’t meant for other ears, the Forrester daughter decides it may be best to leave town. How could she really expect Finn to step in and stay there while she was carrying another man’s baby? 

A trip out of town may be just the thing Steffy needs while Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is out with her new baby. Jacqueline revealed she was expecting her second child a few months ago, and just recently, she welcomed another son. 

Could this be the end of Sinn? Not so fast. The trip out of town may be thwarted after Finn gets some interesting news. Will his attempt be enough to keep the brunette beauty in Los Angeles, or will she jet off for a while?

Hope leans on Brooke 

As the reality of the situation between her and Liam (Scott Clifton) becomes too much, Hope (Annika Noelle) will need to lean on her mom.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is there for her daughter, but will he advice be to stick things out or let their marriage die? 

So much has happened over the last several months and Hope’s bond with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has changed. She learns about his argument with Vinny (Joe LoCicero) and grows worried. Is it because she doesn’t want Thomas to lose his friend or because she suspects he may have had a hand in the paternity test switch? 

The week will start on a high for some, but the ending may not be what anyone expected. Look for the Buckingham sisters to get into another verbal fight, but this time Paris (Diamond White) is more apt to give Zoe (Kiara Barnes) a taste of her own medicine. 

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed. 

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

