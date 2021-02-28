The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Zoe tries to reconcile with Carter

Zoe attempts to smooth things over on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is going to attempt to make amends with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Their storyline had been on the back burner for a while, but this week, they will be back to continue where things left off.

She wants to make him see that she is sorry, and hopefully, rekindle what they had before Carter learned that she was pursuing Zende (Delon de Metz). That was the final straw for him, and since then, there haven’t been many scenes between the two.

Carter is still angry

In the preview video for this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful episodes, Carter is still upset with Zoe. She wants him to understand that she is deeply sorry, but he doesn’t seem to be able to let go.

When Paris (Diamond White) tells her sister not to give up, it looks like the two may be able to bond. The tension between them is over, and now that Zoe isn’t interested in Zende anymore, the two may be able to find their happily ever afters.

Even though Zoe goes to great lengths to plan a romantic encounter, it may not have the outcome she wanted. Carter literally wanted the best for her, and when she turned up her nose and wanted to pursue Zende, his heart was shattered.

Will Carter and Zoe reconcile?

At this point, it is likely that the two will end up back together. As Zoe continues to put in the effort, Carter will eventually come around. It may not be easy for the two to get back together, but it is being projected.

And while Zoe is distracted with her life, Paris is going to be getting plenty of attention from Zende. He wants her to feel special and to move things along, but will she decide to give it a shot?

The Buckingham women will have their hands full this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. It is going to be an intense one, but it will be a nice change of pace from the storyline that has dominated February sweeps.

Could Paris end up with Zende in a romantic location? Will Carter see that Zoe is attempting to be sincere and realize that she does want to be with him?

Be sure to tune in all week to see how it plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.