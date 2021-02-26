The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The Logans surprise Flo, Zende makes a gesture, and more baby drama

Thomas will have to make a decision on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that a feud heats up with boundaries being laid out.

A lot has been happening among the couples onscreen, but there will be some familiar faces brought back to give some variety to the mix.

It will still be the Liam (Scott Clifton), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Finn (Tanner Novlan) show, but some other characters will get screentime too.

So what will happen in Los Angeles next week?

Finn lays down the law

Let’s be clear here, even though Finn is not the father of Steffy’s baby (or is he?), he wants to be there for his girl. His conversation with Liam isn’t going to be a nice one, and he intends to lay down some boundaries for him.

This may not sit well with the dad-to-be. While it isn’t ideal that he is having a baby with Steffy while married to Hope, he isn’t going to be cut out of the child’s life.

The testosterone levels will be high as these two face-off over Steffy and how they are going to proceed with regard to who will support her. Finn is going to be harsh when it comes to Liam, and he is either going to have to accept it or figure out a way to get around it.

Thomas sits on the truth

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) seems to be at fault for the way the paternity test turned out. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has been on to his friend and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that he may be correct.

If Thomas learns that Vinny did change the results for the paternity test, he will need to decide what his next move will be. Coming clean is going to be the best option, but in the soap world, it is never the first option.

Hope is going through a lot, and as things lead toward her leaning on Thomas, his clarity may be thwarted because he has only ever wanted to be with her.

Other faces in Los Angeles

Next week, Zende (Delon de Metz) is going to attempt to make up with Paris (Diamond White). He has revealed that he was sorry for using her and considering the situation with Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Now, he will try to win her over. Will a romantic surprise help pave the way?

Speaking of Zoe, look for her to try and get into Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) world by surprising him at his house. Will he be able to get past what she and Zende did, and if so, will the wedding be put back on?

The Logan women will surprise Flo (Katrina Bowden) with something that makes her feel like she is a part of the family. Is this the intro into her joining the ladies at family events and officially being part of the Logan lady gang?

Be sure to tune in all week to see what happens.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS.