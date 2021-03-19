Videos Days of our Lives General Hospital The Bold and Beautiful The Young and the Restless
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope needs time and Shauna thanks Brooke


Annika Noelle as Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Hope has to make some tough decisions on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS tease some decisions impacting many lives. 

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) paternity switch changed things for her and Finn (Tanner Novlan), but that doesn’t mean everything is better between Lope. 

Hope wants space 

Following the revelation that Liam (Scott Clifton) isn’t the father of Steffy’s baby, Hope (Annika Noelle) has to think about what her next move will be. 

His reaction wasn’t what she expected, and their one-night stand still existed. After assuming he saw Hope doing something out of character for her, Liam even ran to Steffy. Now, she is going to request space, and he isn’t going to take it well. 

She isn’t talking about divorce yet. After everything they have been through, Liam’s mistrust isn’t sitting well with Hope at all. Her feelings could be her way out of the marriage. 

Look for Liam to run to his dad and brother for advice. Bill (Don Diamont) will console him and prop him up by saying it wasn’t as bad as he thinks it was. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) may have other thoughts about the situation, but he will work on supporting his brother as well. 

Thomas still thinks about Hope 

Despite claiming he is over the obsession, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) still thinks about Hope. He did the right thing by outing the paternity switch, but now, he has to think hard about what should happen next. 

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that he will bond with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who will believe his son is a changed man. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), on the other hand, isn’t so sure. There are a few red flags, and this time, she isn’t overlooking anything. 

Speaking of Brooke, look for her to run into Shauna (Denise Richards). After everything that transpired between them over Ridge, the latter is highly grateful for allowing Flo (Katrina Bowden) to be part of the Logan family. Even if they don’t see eye to eye, Shauna is thrilled that her daughter will have a sense of family with the Logan sisters. 

Unfortunately, there will be no new episode Monday as The Bold and the Beautiful is preempted once again for March Madness. There was no new episode today for the same reason. Even though there will only be four new episodes next week, the drama is packed into each one. 

Be sure to tune in and find out how things work out between Lope. 

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. 

Tiffany Bailey
