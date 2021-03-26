Videos Days of our Lives General Hospital The Bold and Beautiful The Young and the Restless
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke remains suspicious and Hope confides in Paris


Annika Noelle as Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Hope is going to have a hard time next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that lives will continue to be turned upside down. 

As Lope takes some time apart, everyone is going to have an opinion about their marriage. 

With Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) intentions still up in the air, there are still plenty of doubts about him. 

Hope needs comfort 

Asking Liam (Scott Clifton) for a separation wasn’t easy. Hope (Annika Noelle) has loved him forever, and their fairytale was just getting started. 

3 2

His reaction to learning Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby wasn’t his was not what Hope expected at all. That, coupled with realizing that he didn’t trust her and told Steffy he loved her, made a clear decision that they needed space. 

Look for Hope to find a friend in Paris (Diamond White). She will give the Hope for the Future head some solid advice and offer her a shoulder to cry on. These two could be good friends, and with the way Zoe (Kiara Barnes) treats her sister, having Hope in her corner could be a bonus. 

Also, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas will be there for Hope when Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has questions about what happened to Liam. He knows that he is gone, but the reason why hasn’t been disclosed to him. As a kid who has been through a lot, he is much more intelligent than Hope will give him credit for being. 

Gearing up for a murder mystery 

Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to set things up for a murder mystery. Everything about it remains unknown, but it is thought that Vinny (Joe LoCicero) will be the victim.

He has made so many enemies with the paternity test switch. Spoilers reveal that Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is going to be intertwined in a mess. Will he end up being the killer? 

Brooke still doubts Thomas 

Let’s be honest, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) only cares about what happens to Hope. She isn’t here for Thomas’ redemption, especially at the cost of Hope’s happiness. What he did was right, but because of his delusions with the mannequin, Lope is currently on the rocks. 

She will enlist Liam to keep an eye on Hope to ensure she is safe from Thomas’ grasp. Of course, she would prefer Hope and Liam reunite to raise their daughter and Douglas together, but the writers likely have other ideas. 

Be sure to tune in daily to make sure you don’t miss a clue for the upcoming whodunnit murder mystery. 

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

