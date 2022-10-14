The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy and Hope battle, Brill, and more

Bill could make a move on Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease more of the same with the Forrester and Logan rivalries.

As Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finally made his choice in Aspen, but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t ready to take his choice to heart.

Taylor (Krista Allen) is flying high as Ridge chose her, but the circumstances aren’t ideal.

Everything that happened in Aspen follows them back to Los Angeles, where it will affect both families.

Despite everything that went down between Brooke and Ridge, not everyone will be upset about the split.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Steffy and Hope battle it out

As news spreads about Brooke’s heartbreak and Ridge’s choice to return to Taylor spreads, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will battle again.

The daughters are forced to take up for their mothers, which continuously happens when Ridge waffles or if Liam (Scott Clifton) waffles.

For whatever reason, Brooke and Hope always end up with the men Taylor and Steffy want, and the consequences of their disagreements often spill over to other parties.

Look for a showdown between the daughters next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Another round of Brill?

While Bridge is no more, could there be a chance of a Brill reunion?

Katie (Heather Tom) turned down Bill (Don Diamont) when he wanted to reconcile. She knows too well that his feelings for Brooke will always supersede those he has for her, and getting hurt again isn’t something she wants to endure.

When Bill learns about Brooke’s split from Ridge, will he swoop in and try to knock her off her feet?

It wasn’t too long ago that they were kissing down by Hope and Liam’s cabin. It would be silly if Bill opts to leave Brooke alone to wallow in the loss of Ridge when she could reconcile with him.

Sheila gets stuck

Ah, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). She is still stuck in Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) little apartment. Her chances of being spotted around town are high, even if she wears her disguise.

Spoilers tease that Sheila finds herself in a predicament. Could she have ventured out to the restaurant and been spotted?

Bill has a bone to pick with Deacon. Will he be the one who sees Sheila?

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.