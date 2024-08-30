The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Luna’s truth is revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that more of the same is coming for the hit CBS soap.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) has turned into someone viewers don’t recognize, and she will go to great lengths to get what she wants.

Bill (Don Diamont) is what she wants, and that puts everyone in his orbit in danger. If Luna will frame her mother for murder, what else is she capable of?

As Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to worry about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), her family will grow more concerned about where she went.

Everything has been focused on the Luna storyline, and it seems it will remain the same moving forward.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie meets with Bill

As Katie (Heather Tom) continues to celebrate saving Bill from a life that wasn’t his, the former couple grapples with how to tell Will (Crew Morrow) the truth about Luna’s paternity.

Will wasn’t thrilled with the makeshift family he walked into after being away at school, but this might be the best news he’s heard in a while.

His parents reuniting has always been his dream, and it could happen since The Bold and the Beautiful writers stopped Katie’s romance with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) before it started.

Finn gets a clue

Finn wants his wife back, and his worry increases after learning Steffy was at the Spencer mansion before she disappeared.

During Friday’s episode, something sparked in Finn when he saw Luna there with Bill.

After a conversation with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), he will take that and add two and two together.

When he seeks out his mom, they talk things through. Li (Naomi Matsuda) is confused about things, but she believes her son when he tells her something is off.

Luna’s truth is revealed

While taunting and tormenting Steffy, Luna continues to spiral out of control. That leads her to divulge even more startling truths.

Steffy attempts to hold on, believing that her connection to Finn will lead him to her.

And she’s right. By the end of the week, Finn and Steffy are reunited. However, her condition remains unclear after days of torture and being locked in a cage.

Luna will be forced to face the consequences of her actions, leading Poppy (Romy Park) to learn the truth about how far her daughter went to get what she wanted.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.