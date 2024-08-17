The Bold and the Beautiful: What’s going on?

The Bold and the Beautiful writers threw a twist at the end of Friday’s show that almost no one saw coming.

For months, things have bounced back and forth between Luna (Lisa Yamada) attempting to find out who her father is.

It was heavily hinted that it was Bill (Don Diamont) earlier this year. Then Tom (Clint Howard) came on the scene claiming to be her father, despite the DNA test administered by Li (Naomi Matsuda) revealing Bill was Luna’s dad.

Bill did his own test with Luna after Poppy (Romy Park) was arrested and learned she was not his daughter despite the first test proving she was.

And before the show went off for the weekend, Luna planted a kiss on Bill while they sat on the couch.

What is going on with The Bold and the Beautiful?

Luna and Bill

We don’t know where this storyline is going, but watching that kiss was awkward.

Bill’s reaction will be featured next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, but in the meantime, we can’t help but wonder how Luna went from thinking this man was her father to kissing him.

We hope that Bill’s reaction will be reasonable. However, we smell a “who is the daddy” storyline coming on with Luna. I hope we are wrong, but this is the soap world, and crazier things have happened.

Hope turning into Brooke

Hope (Annika Noelle) has always been on the goody-goody side, so seeing a bit of rebellion from her is warranted and refreshing.

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have flung her straight into a mini-Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) after Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) left, and it’s just revving up the Logans versus Forrester feud.

Her kiss with Finn (Tanner Novlan) will be outted next week, and the repercussions will be felt.

Why was it necessary to split up Thope when they were popular among viewers? Many wanted their “forbidden” romance; instead, the writers broke them apart and sent him to Paris, where he became engaged to Paris (Diamond White).

He is no longer on-screen anymore, and Liam (Scott Clifton) is the only option left within the cast for her. We do not need another Lope storyline — at all.

Taylor Hayes recast

Let’s be honest: The Bold and the Beautiful did Krista Allen dirty when they sent her version of Taylor Hayes off-screen without warning.

It took viewers a while to get used to her, especially after Hunter Tylo held the role. However, Krista was able to develop chemistry with Thorsten (Ridge), and the dynamic with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Matthew was great.

Rebecca Budig was tapped to play Taylor Hayes on the CBS soap, and her debut surprised viewers.

She is a great actress, and her role as Greenlee Smythe on the now-defunct ABC soap All My Children was a fan favorite. However, she looks too young to be Steffy and Thomas’ mom.

The feeling just isn’t there because it isn’t believable. She would be a better recast of someone like Bridget (Ashley Jones) or a new character than Taylor.

More scenes are coming this week with Rebecca as Taylor, and seeing her interact with others besides Steffy will be interesting.

Hopefully, the writers get things together because things have gone off the deep end.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.