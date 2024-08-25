The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna keeps Steffy caged and Katie is the new target

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the writers are gearing up for storylines that will likely last for weeks to come.

Luna (Lisa Yamada), the killer and mastermind behind everything, threw some viewers for a loop, and it seems more of that is coming.

Poppy (Romy Park) is in jail for murdering Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), but she’s not guilty.

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) is the reason why everything has begun to unravel. She was suspicious of Poppy but had no idea it was her daughter, who everyone needed to fear.

Bill (Don Diamont) is left with questions, too. He believes Li (Naomi Matsuda) didn’t know about the DNA tests, but he isn’t sure Poppy is innocent.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Luna continues to keep Steffy hidden

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) caught on to what Luna was up to, there was no other choice other than to drug her.

Luna thought she had everything under control until Steffy was seen sneaking around the Spencer home. She witnessed Luna kiss Bill, which made her seek out her brother’s girlfriend and let her know she was onto her.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video for this week teases that Steffy will remain caged as Luna didn’t give her enough of the drug to kill her.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is worried about his wife when she doesn’t come home and reports her missing to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). He believes Steffy is taking time to absorb the kiss Hope (Annika Noelle) planted on him.

Katie is in danger

With Steffy out of the way and handled momentarily, Luna has to get it together.

Katie meets with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to let them know Poppy is the one who likely killed their friends.

Spoilers tease that Luna will be on to Katie, and perhaps she will be the next victim.

Bill visits Poppy in jail, and she professes her innocence repeatedly. She didn’t kill Tom or Hollis, and despite the evidence the police have, she wants to assure Bill it isn’t as it seems.

Luna wants Bill for herself, and with her mom in jail, it should have been a slam dunk. However, Katie’s love for Bill is apparent, and since she is the mother of his son, Will (Crew Morrow), he will always have a place for her.

Will Luna attack Katie and hold her with Steffy?

