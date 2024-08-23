The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy goes missing and Luna the killer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that more chaos is coming to the Forrester and Logans.

Things have gotten rather odd on the hit CBS soap, with viewers wondering what is happening with the new storylines.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) entire plan unravels, and she feels the heat. With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) seeing what happened with Bill (Don Diamont), there’s no way to deny it.

With Taylor (Rebecca Budig) back, there is heightened tension between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) because of what happened between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Another round of Forresters versus Logans is coming, and we expect it to be messy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy goes missing

Now that it’s clear Luna has been the mastermind behind everything that’s happened, she is more dangerous than ever.

After Steffy figured out what she did in Friday’s episode, Luna was one step ahead of her and had her drink drugged.

Hiding the Forrester heiress in a cage somewhere is her short-term plan, but could another murder be on her hands?

This works out in Luna’s favor because, after Finn and Steffy’s conversation, he believes she left town to get time away from him.

Little does he know his wife is being held captive by RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) girlfriend.

Poppy is set to take the fall

Luna meticulously planned her mother’s downfall, and it looks like Poppy (Romy Park) is guilty.

As the news of the DNA test spreads, it adds to the speculation that Poppy did everything to secure a place in Bill’s life.

Katie (Heather Tom) is the one who pushed for this, and next week, she fills Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) in on the news Luna isn’t Bill’s daughter.

Interestingly enough, Li (Naomi Matsuda) believes her sister is many things, but not a murderer. She swore she didn’t mess with the test she administered, and after Bill helped save her life, we can’t imagine she would cross him.

Things will continue to unfold, but with Steffy missing and knowing the truth, it could still span a few more weeks before it finally emerges.

Are you shocked that Luna is the one who set up Poppy and killed Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers)?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.