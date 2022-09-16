The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: It’s the Forresters vs Logans

Ridge is caught in the middle on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease the CBS soap isn’t moving very fast.

For weeks, it’s been the Forresters versus the Logans, especially where Douglas (Django Ferri) is concerned.

There’s also the fighting over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) storyline, which will be a highlight next week.

So much is happening, but much of it focuses on the war between two families, with Ridge caught in the middle.

The Young and the Restless crossover begins this week with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) playing the leading roles.

Here’s what the viewer can expect from the upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episodes.

Steffy schemes

If there’s anything true about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), it’s that she fights to get what she wants. She has argued with Hope (Annika Noelle) about where Ridge belongs, and now, she plans to put her plan into motion.

What trick could she have up her sleeve? Something tells us it has to do with pushing her dad back to her mom, which could cause major waves.

Ridge waffles between Taylor and Brooke

After losing his mind after finding Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in an embrace with Bill (Don Diamont), Brooke attempts to plan a romantic night for her husband.

Ridge is torn between his feelings for Taylor (Krista Allen) and his wife. With Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy pushing his reunion with their mother, he doesn’t know which way is up anymore.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Ridge asks Thomas something regarding his relationship with Brooke. Speculation is that he asks his son to allow Douglas to return to Hope and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) home.

The Young and the Restless crossover

It’s another The Bold and the Beautiful meets The Young and the Restless crossover event.

Deacon is at the center of the drama mainly because he helped Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) fake her death and leave her young son motherless. As Nikki and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) dig for information, they hit on his name.

Look for Nikki to pop up in Los Angeles, and she will take a meeting with Ridge and Eric (John McCook). Meanwhile, Deacon will head to Genoa City for a walk down memory lane, which could be more trouble for him.

Speaking of Deacon, his Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) problem isn’t even close to being over.

Be sure to tune in next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.