The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Summer’s surprise, Victor taunts Diane, and B&B crossover

Victor takes on another enemy on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit soap opera tease a major The Bold and the Beautiful crossover event.

It’s a must-see week as the two hit CBS soap operas collide. A crossover hasn’t been done since January 2021, when Summer (then-Hunter King) headed to Los Angeles to find dirt on Sally (Courtney Hope).

This time around, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is determined to get answers from Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Nikki tricks Deacon into meeting with her to face off with him over the part he played in faking Diane’s (Susan Walters) dead.

While in LA, Nikki meets with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) to talk about them designing a special wedding dress for Summer (now- Allison Lanier)

There’s no question the B&B crossover is a big event for next week, but that’s not all Y&R fans have to look forward to.

Victor pushes Diane’s buttons

Back in Genoa City, Victor (Eric Braeden) decides it’s time for him to help his wife and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) rid the town of Diane. Victor does what he does best and provokes his ex-wife.

The mustache taunts Diane with news Nikki is in Los Angeles meeting with an old friend of Diane’s, which get under her skin. Victor hints that the skeletons in her closet will soon be exposed.

Although Diane won’t show it, Victor’s news will rattle her, especially as her bond with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Jack (Peter Bergman) grows.

Kyle has news for Summer

Y&R fans know that Kyle has been planning a surprise wedding for Summer. Many of their family and friends could not attend their Milan nuptials, especially since it was so close to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) marrying Ashland (then- Richard Burgi) in Tuscany.

Next week Summer learns of her husband’s special plans, which means the wedding should be coming soon. In soap operas, soon could very well be November sweeps. Nothing says sweeps month like a wedding.

Other Genoa City tidbits

The fallout of Nate (Sean Dominic) abruptly quitting his job at Chancellor-Winters will cause major problems for him, Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Devon (Bryton James), and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Imani (Denise Boutte) will be there to help egg Nate on as he contemplates his next week and a little revenge. One person not fully onboard with Nate’s next plan of action is Elena, so expect more conflict with the couple.

Meanwhile, Noah (Rory Gibson) gets some help opening his nightclub from the new lady in his life Allie (Kelsey Wang). A high-powered business executive named Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) shows up in town to meet with one of Genoa City’s biggest business moguls.

So much to look forward to on the hit daytime drama. Don’t miss The Bold and the Beautiful crossover starting Tuesday, September 20.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.