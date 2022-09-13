Deacon continues to make waves on Y&R and Bold. Pic credit: CBS

Who is Deacon Sharpe on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question some Y&R fans are asking, as the character’s name has recently been brought up quite a bit.

Since Diane (Susan Walters) returned from the dead and revealed that Deacon (Sean Kanan) helped her fake her death, it was only a matter of time before Deacon had to face his actions.

Thanks to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) plotting to take down Diane, that moment is coming soon.

Another highly anticipated The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful crossover event is happening next week.

Nikki is headed to Los Angeles to have it out with Deacon, and he will soon find himself back in Genoa City.

So ahead of this big event, it’s time to have a little Deacon refresher.

Who is Deacon Sharpe on The Young and the Restless?

Deacon first was first introduced on B&B in 2000. After stirring up trouble with the Forrester and Logan families, he followed his former flame Amber (Adrienne Frantz) to Genoa City in 2009, where he posed as an art dealer.

Amber was dating Phyllis’ son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), who was being framed for murder. Deacon agreed to help Daniel if Amber would have sex with him. Later, Phyllis blackmailed Deacon into kidnapping Amber, which was a scheme to land him in prison and get him out of Amber’s life.

Phyllis eventually succumbed to Deacon and his charming ways because she slept with him.

Deacon’s known for having mother and daughter affairs. On The Bold and the Beautiful, he slept with both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bridget (then Jennifer Finnigan).

During his time on Y&R, Deacon hooked up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after her husband J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) cheated on her. Not long after that, Deacon moved on with Nikki, who was separated from Victor (Eric Braeden) thanks to Meggie (Sean Young) plotting to break them up.

Nikki dumped Deacon when she learned of the plan and began to drink again after Victor married Diane. Following her stint in rehab, Deacon blackmailed Nikki into marrying him by revealing Nikki killed Diane.

It was later revealed Nikki killed Diane in self-defense, and Deacon covered it up, leading to another stint in prison for Deacon. This year Diane turned up alive, giving up Deacon as the co-conspirator in the plan to fake her death.

What can Y&R fans expect from Deacon’s return?

While Deacon has plenty of trouble brewing for him on The Bold and the Beautiful, his life is about to get even more complicated, thanks to Nikki.

Many unanswered questions surround the part Deacon played in faking Diane’s death. Y&R fans can expect a tension-filled reunion between Nikki and Deacon with her demanding answers.

Although Deacon claims to be a changed man, Nikki won’t be so sure. After Deacon and Nikki face off, expect him to make a beeline for a showdown with Diane. She did give him up pretty easily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.