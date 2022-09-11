The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor warns Ridge and Brooke is busted with Bill

Taylor fights for her true love on B&B. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease it’s more of the same on the hit CBS daytime drama.

While there are new stories emerging on the soap opera, they are ones B&B fans have seen many times before.

The love triangle of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Krista Allen) has been playing out for decades on the show.

Last winter, when Taylor returned to town, the love triangle was reignited.

It’s been months of Ridge wavering between Brooke and Taylor, despite him still being married to Brooke.

The latest preview video for Bold teases that this storyline isn’t going away anytime soon as new developments emerge.

Taylor pleads with Ridge

This time around, Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke’s children are thrown into the mix of the famous love triangle.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) meddles in her parents’ business, which is nothing new. It’s no secret that Steffy wants Taylor and Ridge together.

In the video footage, Steffy pushes Taylor to fight by reminding her of their love. Taylor, though has to remind Steffy that Ridge is still married to Brooke.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle) also discuss the love triangle drama. After the recent Forrester gatherings at Eric’s (John McCook) house, Brooke knows full well Taylor will take advantage of those moments to split up her and Ridge.

Ridge catches Brooke with Bill

Later Taylor wants answers from Ridge, demanding to know if he wants to start a life with her.

When Ridge is hesitant to give her a response because of his marriage to Brooke, Taylor issues him a warning. Taylor finally puts the nice act on hold to inform Ridge that Brooke will betray him because that’s what she does.

In true soap opera fashion, the video flips to Ridge coming home to find Brooke in an embrace with Bill (Don Diamont). B&B spoilers teased that Bill and Brooke take a trip down memory lane to discuss Katie (Heather Tom), so chances are Ridge will misunderstand the moment.

Will Ridge go running back to Taylor or listen to Brooke explain the hug with Bill?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. It’s going to be another week of love drama on the CBS show, and not just with Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke either.

The stage is being set to revisit the Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope, and Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) love triangle, thanks to the custody situation with Douglas (Django Ferri).

It seems this fall on the hit CBS soap opera will be all about pitting the Forrester family and Logan family against each other.

Who do you want to see, Ridge with Brooke or Taylor?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.