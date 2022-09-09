The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy meddles, Liam questions Thomas and Ridge reflects

Steffy is on a mission on B&B. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama brings more of the same.

From the day B&B premiered, it’s been the Logan women versus the Forrester women. Despite a brief pause, the feud’s heating up again.

There are two hot topics that are dividing these two families this time around.

One is the long-standing love triangle of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor (Krista Allen).

The other subject is who Douglas (Django Ferri) should live with full-time, Hope (Annika Noelle) or Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Those stories and more are heating up next week on Bold.

Steffy in the middle

Always one to insert herself into a situation, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) keeps that trend going as she fights with Hope over their parents and Douglas.

The two women have gone rounds thousands of times, so The Bold and the Beautiful fans know this battle will be entertaining.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Hope stands her ground, insisting Ridge should be with Brooke and Douglas should live with her. Steffy won’t budge from her insistence Douglas should live with Thomas and Ridge belongs with Taylor.

After having it out with Hope, Steffy wastes no time pushing her father to admit his true feelings. Yes, it’s a conversation she’s had with Ridge many times since Taylor returned to town.

Liam wants answers

Speaking of fighting over Douglas, Liam (Scott Clifton) decides it’s time to have a face-to-face chat with Thomas. Liam demands to know what Thomas’ motives really are when it comes to Hope and Douglas.

Brooke already got an earful about Thomas from Liam, now it’s Thomas’ turn to listen. The history between Thomas and Liam is rocky, so this chat should be interesting.

Later, Liam opens up to Hope about his concerns. Hope takes a minute to process, considering the three of them have come so far together.

It turns out Liam has a reason to worry. Before the week is over, Thomas turns to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for legal advice.

Ridge takes a trip down memory lane and more

Still torn between Taylor and Brooke, Ridge reminisces about his best moments with each of the women. Ridge’s decision might get a little easier after he returns home to find Brooke and Bill (Don Diamont) in an embrace.

The embrace comes after Bill and Brooke talk about Katie (Heather Tom). They also take a little trip down memory lane.

All of this, plus Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) fantasies about having a life with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and her grandson and Paris (Diamond White), catches Thomas’ eye again.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit soap opera?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.