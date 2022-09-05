The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila spies on Finn and Steffy and angry Deacon

Sheila once again proves to be her own worst enemy on B&B. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease it’s going to be an explosive week on the hit CBS soap opera.

As the summer winds down, B&B continues to bring the heat with the storyline that involves a crazy woman, a desperate man, and an obsession.

From the moment Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) learned that Finn (Tanner Novlan) was her son, she became obsessed with being part of his life.

The fallout of Sheila shooting Finn and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has only made her more determined to be with her son and grandson Hayes.

Unfortunately for Deacon (Sean Kanan), Sheila has roped him into her latest round of lies and scheming.

This week, Sheila makes a bold move that leaves Deacon enraged and at his wit’s end with her defiance.

Sheila watches Finn and Steffy at home

The latest preview video dropped by CBS shows Steffy reassuring Finn that he doesn’t have to worry about Sheila. After all, the authorities have proof Finn’s psycho bio mom was mauled by a bear.

Little do Finn and Steffy know that Sheila’s watching them enjoy some alone time together. Decked out in her Lina disguise, Sheila plays a peeping Tom leering in at her son and his wife.

Although Sheila’s convinced her Lina mask will allow her to roam around free, spying on her loved ones, Deacon doesn’t agree.

Deacon unleashes his fury on Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Deacon is fed up, and boy is that true. Once Deacon learns what Sheila did and how she plans to keep an eye on Finn via her Lina disguise, he lets her have it.

Deacon reminds Sheila that not seeing her son is the price she must pay for her freedom. In true Sheila fashion, she disagrees, causing Deacon to explode.

The angrier he gets yelling at her, the more defiant Shelia becomes, making it crystal clear that Deacon should be very worried.

Sheila wrangled him into keeping the news she was alive a secret. However, it’s only a matter of time before Sheila blows everything up. She is her own worst enemy, and Deacon knows that.

When the truth comes out, it will cost Deacon everything, especially his daughter Hope (Annika Noelle). This is Bold, though, so fans shouldn’t expect that revelation to happen any time soon.

What fans can expect is a lot of sparring between Sheila and Deacon as the latter finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

