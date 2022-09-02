The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor shares a moment with Ridge and Deacon is fed up

Ridge is in high demand on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/s_bukley

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more of the same as the Forresters and Logans are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Things have been tense since Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) returned from Monaco with his family. He and Taylor (Krista Allen) shared a kiss, and now Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) believes she and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are out to sabotage her and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is getting good at dodging bullets and saving himself, but how much longer will he be willing to do gymnastics to keep Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) secret?

The matter of who Douglas (Django Ferri) will live with has everyone on edge, opening the gateway for the two families to feud once again.

These storylines will continue to be at the forefront as the summer weeks come to an end.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful as next week draws near.

Brooke and Taylor continue to battle for Ridge

Only one thing is for sure on The Bold and the Beautiful: the decades-long battle over Ridge.

Next week, look for Taylor and Ridge to get close again. Brooke let the Monaco kiss slide, but she isn’t about to lose her husband to Taylor.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

After their paint fight this week, look for things to escalate. Brooke will lean into her ally Liam (Scott Clifton) and use the situation between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope to hype him up.

Look for the Logan women to band together toward the end of the week. Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) will band together to support Brooke however they can.

Deacon loses his cool with Sheila

After several close calls, Deacon has had enough with Sheila trying to do her own thing and getting close to Finn (Tanner Novlan).

He tells her she is out of her mind with her fantasy of reuniting with her son, and she isn’t taking too kindly to that.

Deacon needs to rid himself of the mess Sheila has created, and if he doesn’t, and she is found out, he risks going back to prison and losing the relationship with the daughter he treasures.

Sheila will try to approach Steffy and Finn, but Deacon is there to intervene. Will this be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.