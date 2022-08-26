The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke and Taylor get physical and Sheila schemes

Sheila is ready to see Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the drama escalates into a physical altercation between two women.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been waffling back and forth between Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for years. They have fought before over the Forrester man, but this time, things get messier.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) is still upset about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wanting Douglas (Django Ferri) to be back with him.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still plotting to see her son, but continuously having to dodge bullets is the name of the game for her. She roped Deacon (Sean Kanan) into her plan; now, he is at her mercy.

So much has been happening with the Forresters and Logans, and the other players have been in the background. Monday is slated to be Rena Sofer’s last day as Quinn. She and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have an honest chat, but what does that mean for their future?

Here’s what to expect from the Forrester and Logan crews next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Taylor and Brooke get messy while Steffy and Hope exchange words

It’s back to the same old between the Forrester mother and daughter duo and the Logan mother and daughter duo.

Taylor and Brooke will get into a paint fight, and Ridge will be there to break it up. When they both try to get him to see their side, which one will he decide to back up? After all, he is still married to Brooke.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Meanwhile, Steffy makes it clear where she stands regarding where Douglas belongs. He is a Forrester and should be among the family. Naturally, Hope isn’t pleased with where Steffy stands.

Sheila plots to see Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers knew it was just a matter of time before Sheila would attempt to see Finn (Tanner Novlan). She has stayed in Deacon’s apartment, but after the close encounter with Hope, she has decided to leave the house in her disguise.

When Bill (Don Diamont) and Finn show up, Deacon does his best to keep their eyes diverted. Will he successfully keep Sheila’s secret, or will his life crumble along with hers?

Sheila is nothing but reckless, which leaves Deacon in a bit of a spot. Will he wise up and turn her in to save himself? Not likely.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.