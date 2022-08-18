Is Quinn leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Rena Sofer speaks out

Rena Sofer opened up about leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: @rena.sofer/Instagram

Rena Sofer debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful in July 2013.

It’s been just a little over nine years since she joined the CBS soap, and her run as Quinn Fuller has ended.

Earlier this month, Rena teased that August 5 was a big day for her. She didn’t add any details but shared a photo of cards and flowers that she received.

She didn’t say that it was her last day filming the show and the end of her run as Quinn.

The raven-haired beauty is moving on and closing this chapter in her life.

Even though she has wrapped her run, she will continue airing on The Bold and the Beautiful through the end of the month.

Rena Sofer confirms her The Bold and the Beautiful exit

On Instagram, Rena Sofer shared that it was time to call it quits as Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The soap star wrote, “Friday August 5 was not just my daughters birthday but the end of my 9year run as Quinn on @boldandbeautifulcbs I did a lovely exit interview with my friend Carolyn for @soapdigest which goes on sale on Friday! I know it’s heartbreaking for some and it is for me as well, but it’s time for me to move on with both my acting career and my pottery career. Thank you all for your support over the last 9 years and in the future! And check out Renasoferceramics.com for the other side of my life!!”

A send-off was planned for Rena, who also shared some pictures.

Rena and Annika Noelle (Hope) were very close, which was shared through the photos. Quinn was recently paired with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), so it made sense they were included.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote, “A few lovely pics of my amazing send off from @boldandbeautifulcbs on my last day! Thank you all for the kind words and all the love I felt over the last 9 years!!! @lsaintvic @katherinekellylang @annikanoelle and special thanks to Ed Scott for sending me away in style!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #boldandbeautiful @rena.sofer”

What will happen to Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Details about the character of Quinn remain unclear. With all the work the writers did to secure the Quinn and Carter relationship, it would be a waste to throw it away by having Quinn killed off or leave town indefinitely.

A recast is possible, but if there is one, the show has not announced it.

Rena Sofer’s final day airing as Quinn will be Monday, August 29.

