The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas and Hope battle

Thomas wants to fight for Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that as the Finn (Tanner Novlan) storyline winds down, another one becomes the focus.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her man are finally moving on after their terrible ordeal.

Despite all that’s happened, Steffy still has opinions about her family’s lives. From the kiss, Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) shared to the new information Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has about Douglas (Django Ferri), she’s not at a loss for words.

The pressure to take back his son mounts, but Thomas isn’t exactly on board.

Will a little help from Steffy and Ridge put him on the right track?

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this coming week.

Hope worries about Thomas taking Douglas

The topic of having Douglas live with him came up last week. Thomas briefly approached Hope (Annika Noelle), who quickly shut the conversation down.

She isn’t ready to let Douglas go and is concerned about its effect on her and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) daughter, Beth.

As Hope vents at the restaurant, it becomes clear she is even more panicked than Liam thought. Deacon (Sean Kanan) is there to egg her on, offering to have a conversation with Thomas for her.

Will Hope come around to the idea of Douglas moving back in with Thomas?

The pressure mounts for Thomas

As Thomas hears from Steffy and Ridge about how important it is that he gets Douglas back, the pressure to do the right thing mounts.

He doesn’t want to hurt Hope but needs his son to be with him. After all, he is his biological son. Hope only adopted him after Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) died.

Thomas has everything lined up too. He asked Eric (John McCook) to move in with him, and his grandfather gave his blessing. Family is everything to the Forresters; they all want to see Thomas happy and moving past the events of the last few years.

How this will play out remains unclear, but Thomas will remind Hope that Douglas is his son. Can the two work something out to make both of them happy?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will likely have an opinion different from Ridge’s. It looks like Thomas may come between them once again.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the soapy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.