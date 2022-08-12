The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge confesses, Hope worries, and Brooke is suspicious

Brooke isn’t sure Sheila is dead on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal it’s all about confessions and doubts.

News of Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) demise spreads, but not everyone is so certain she is as dead as they say she is.

After all, everyone believed she was dead, and then she popped up for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) wedding.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) is still fretting about the situation with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). She wants Douglas (Django Ferri) to remain with her, but his dad has other plans.

Where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) stands between Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is unclear. That kiss in Monte Carlo wasn’t just a kiss, and he knows it.

Here’s what to expect next week from the Forresters and Logans on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon wakes up with someone

Deacon (Sean Kanan) will find he has company in his bed, but he won’t know how they got there. It’s unlikely he was drinking too much, so what happened?

Speculation is that this mystery person is actually Sheila in disguise (are the writers taking a page for Days of our Lives?). That makes sense, mainly because he was literally her only friend in town.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

And with Brooke doubting that Sheila is dead, it could be exactly where this is headed. The only evidence the police had was some of Sheila’s hair and one of her toes. One can easily live with a missing toe and some patches of hair pulled out.

Thomas vs. Hope

After Thomas mentioned living with Douglas again this week, Hope froze up. She wants nothing to do with the conversation or thinking about not having him live with her and Liam (Scott Clifton).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric (John McCook) will give Thomas his blessing to live with him and bring Douglas along. This is a big move for Thomas, especially after everything went down between him and Hope.

There will be some back and forth, but after sound advice from Taylor and Steffy, Thomas will decide to move forward.

Bridge or NuTridge?

Ridge will be torn between his love for Taylor and his love for Brooke.

Waffling is the name of the game when it comes to the Forrester designer.

He will confess to Brooke about the kiss in Monaco, but will she be as forgiving as she should be based on her actions?

Meanwhile, Taylor and Steffy will tell Ridge it’s only a matter of time before Brooke messes up again, and they have several reasons to suspect that.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.