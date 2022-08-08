The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Sheila dead?

Taylor is shocked about the news on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease there may be some relief ahead for the Forresters.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has wreaked havoc since she arrived on Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wedding day. It’s been nothing but heartache and tragedy.

Now that Finn and Steffy are reunited and home from Monaco, they may finally get their happily ever after.

Viewers last saw Sheila at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) place, and she seemingly vanished.

Where could the psycho birth mother have gone?

Is it really true that Sheila Carter is dead?

Detective Sanchez brings news to Forrester

Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) is back in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video.

He has news regarding the search for Sheila Carter.

In the office at Forrester, Detective Sanchez is met by Eric (John McCook), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Taylor (Krista Allen), Li (Naomi Matsuda), Finn, and Steffy.

The news is Sheila is dead. However, not everyone believes it. Brooke isn’t buying it for one second, and she’s probably right. There weren’t details given in the preview video. Those will likely come throughout the week as the episodes air on CBS.

Everyone knows Sheila is relentless. She wouldn’t kill herself, and if anyone killed her, it likely would have been shown on the show. After popping up at Deacon’s place, Sheila just disappeared. Her obsession with Finn and having a relationship with him and Hayes wouldn’t allow for her to disappear.

What’s coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful?

With Steffy and Finn back home, everything appears to be going well.

However, there will be a confrontation between Steffy ad Li. She can’t understand why she wasn’t made aware that her husband was alive and instead was left to mourn him. That’s why she went to Monaco in the first place.

There will be some tension between Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) after he makes it known he did see the photo Hope (Annika Noelle) posted. She promised Deacon wouldn’t be an issue, but she posed with him for the photo.

Meanwhile, Taylor spills to Steffy about the kiss she shared with Ridge in Monaco. Steffy wants her parents together, which makes her excited to think there’s a possibility.

Will NuTridge be able to couple up and let Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) enjoy some time with their parents back together? Only time will tell which decision Ridge will make.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.