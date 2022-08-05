The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas blindsides Hope, Steffy confronts Li, and more

Hope leans on Deacon after getting upsetting news on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease confrontations are coming.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) were reunited after four months apart.

She believed he died, and while he was comatose and she was mourning, their souls connected on a whole new level.

There are relationship issues for some other The Bold and the Beautiful characters. That’s right. We are back to the Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)/Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)/Taylor (Krista Allen) triangle.

Hope (Annika Noelle) will need her dad next week as she gets some shocking news she wasn’t prepared for at all.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) hasn’t been caught yet, or has she?

Thomas stuns Hope

After what seems like years, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) finally decides he is ready to have Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) back with him full-time.

Hope is legally Douglas’ mother, and she’s been sharing time with Thomas for visitation, but he has mainly lived with her and Liam (Scott Clifton) at the cabin.

Thomas tells Hope he wants Douglas back with him, and she doesn’t take it well. Instead of going immediately to Liam, she goes to Deacon (Sean Kanan) as she is devastated by his request.

Steffy confronts Li

Even though having Finn back is and Steffy is so grateful, she still has a bone to pick with Li (Naomi Matsuda).

There was no reason for her to grieve her husband, and Li knew how Steffy was falling apart. The fact that she hid Finn away while she was struggling to keep him alive is something that no one can understand.

When things get tense between the two women, will Finn have to step in between his mom and wife? He’s been through enough lately, and added stress from the two women he loves doesn’t help the situation.

Is it still Bridge, or is Tridge the new thing?

Ridge is back to being torn between two women he loves. After Hope shared the photo of Brooke and Deacon with her, Ridge wasn’t happy.

That led to the Tridge kiss in Monaco, and when Taylor tells Steffy what happened, she begs her parents to reunite.

So, where does that leave Bridge?

There were clear guidelines laid down for reconciliation, and Brooke promised to leave Deacon alone. While she didn’t share the photo, that may not matter to Ridge. He was very assertive about his expectations, and Brooke blew it without trying.

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.