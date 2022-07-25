The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li spills the beans and Finn is free

Liam and Bill are shocked by what Li says on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful has plenty of shocking moments in store for this week.

Everyone in Los Angeles will get the shock of their lives when they learn Finn (Tanner Novlan) didn’t die in April, and he’s been alive in town this entire time.

Last week, Bill (Don Diamont) picked up Li (Naomi Matsuda) from behind the restaurant and brought her to his house.

He will call a doctor for help, and it looks like that will spark something in Li because she spills the beans about Finn being alive. However, she doesn’t know just how alive he is now.

Finn has been fighting against Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to get to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the kids.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows the final week of July sweeps has been worth the wait.

Li reveals Finn is alive

In the preview video for this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Li is shown spilling the beans about Finn.

She talks to Bill and Liam (Scott Clifton) and tells them Finn isn’t dead. The look on their faces shows the shock of a lifetime.

The next scene flips to a shocked hope repeating that Finn isn’t dead. It appears Liam might have run home to fill her in.

Finn goes free

Several scenes show Finn pleading with Sheila to let him go. All he wants to do is be with his wife and son.

His persistence will either wear Sheila down, or he will escape. Either way, he breaks out of the confines of the hospital bed in a room and is ready to reunite with his wife.

He reaches out to her and leaves a message, and another scene shows Steffy reminiscing about their life together and looking at photos in a locket. She’s been having a tough time dealing with his loss and how Li was acting when she asked about a memorial or final resting place for him.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) took off to Monte Carlo to be there for their daughter. They have no idea Finn is alive and on his way to seek out Steffy and their son.

Speculation is Finn and Steffy will reunite in Monte Carlo, with her parents present to witness the miracle.

What happens to Sheila remains unclear, but it’s likely not the last viewers have seen of her or her devious ways.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.